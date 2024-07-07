Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.25

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.25 and last traded at $44.19, with a volume of 3652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.15.
Central Securities Stock Performance
About Central Securities
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Central Securities
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.