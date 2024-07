Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.25

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.25 and last traded at $44.19, with a volume of 3652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.15.

Central Securities Stock Performance

About Central Securities

(Get Free Report)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.