Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Chesapeake Energy worth $16,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,212,000 after buying an additional 93,897 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 472,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 63,085 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,783,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $82.31. 1,995,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,834. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

