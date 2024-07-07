Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Down 1.4%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $153.89 and last traded at $154.46. 1,231,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,965,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.96. The company has a market capitalization of $284.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,706,000. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 58,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

