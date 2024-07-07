Christopher Ross Anderson Purchases 236,000 Shares of Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM) Stock

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,780.00.
Alliance Mining Price Performance
Shares of Alliance Mining stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$742,900.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. Alliance Mining Corp. has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.20.
Alliance Mining Company Profile
