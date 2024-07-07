Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives $38.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of CHUY opened at $24.55 on Thursday. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $423.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 607.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 70.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

