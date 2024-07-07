City of London (LON:CTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $429.51

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 429.51 ($5.43) and last traded at GBX 429.50 ($5.43), with a volume of 1030772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425.50 ($5.38).

City of London Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 420.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 407.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,704.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

City of London Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from City of London’s previous dividend of $5.05. City of London’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,400.00%.

About City of London

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

