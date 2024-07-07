Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

CLNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $526.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $103.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.63 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 171,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 77,744 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 26,356 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 236,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 44,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

