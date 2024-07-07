Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $224.94

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $224.94, but opened at $213.48. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $211.88, with a volume of 1,363,408 shares trading hands.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on COIN. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.50.

View Our Latest Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $4,196,392.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,357.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $4,196,392.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,357.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,516 shares of company stock worth $73,051,856. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.