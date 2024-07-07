Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $209.45 and last traded at $215.22. Approximately 5,062,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 11,671,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.50.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $943,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total value of $1,039,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,681,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,516 shares of company stock worth $73,051,856 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth $32,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

