Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Position Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLB. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $19.13 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLB. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.04.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

