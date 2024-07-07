Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 20,798 Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 101.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,693,000. Financial Designs Corp acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,257,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VFLO opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $439.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.0637 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.