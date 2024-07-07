Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,994 Shares of American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.65% of American Conservative Values ETF worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACVF. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. WorthPointe LLC grew its stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 71,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in American Conservative Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth $179,000.

NYSEARCA:ACVF opened at $41.69 on Friday. American Conservative Values ETF has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $41.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 million, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.97.

The American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies that are perceived to align with political conservative values. ACVF was launched on Oct 29, 2020 and is managed by ACV.

