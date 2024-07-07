Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 404 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of IUS stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $498.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1768 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

