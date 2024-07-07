Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 396.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth about $673,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth about $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LANC. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $189.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.37. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $215.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.93 and a 200-day moving average of $188.87.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.69%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

