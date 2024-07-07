Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,246,000 after purchasing an additional 61,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,134,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 230,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 17,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $1,985,697.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,906,191.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $665,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,128,411.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 17,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $1,985,697.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,906,191.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

CVLT stock opened at $123.98 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.70 and a 52-week high of $126.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

