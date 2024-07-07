Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 173,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 120.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 859,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after buying an additional 469,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

