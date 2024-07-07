Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,395 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.9% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $557.76 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $558.06. The company has a market capitalization of $481.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

