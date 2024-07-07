Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 6,245 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 53.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251,581 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $103,053,000. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,399,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,004,000 after purchasing an additional 838,923 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,886,000 after purchasing an additional 566,822 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.11 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $52.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.