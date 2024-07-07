Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Shares Up 171.3%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 171.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.41. 29,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 459% from the average session volume of 5,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Concrete Leveling Systems Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.