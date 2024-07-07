Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Shares Up 171.3%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 171.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.41. 29,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 459% from the average session volume of 5,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
Concrete Leveling Systems Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61.
Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile
Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes.

