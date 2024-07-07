ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,722 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $36,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 37,029 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 283,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $36,131,000 after purchasing an additional 39,237 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.5% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,905 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,705 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $112.55. 4,188,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,919,330. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $99.35 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.56.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

