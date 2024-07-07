Constellium Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 5,000 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 217% compared to the average daily volume of 1,577 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Constellium by 12,970.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,796,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,469 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Constellium by 67.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 324,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after buying an additional 180,615 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Constellium by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after buying an additional 21,569 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Constellium by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Constellium has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.15). Constellium had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

