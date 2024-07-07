Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,346,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $102,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $371.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROAD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Sidoti lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Construction Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

