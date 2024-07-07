Cookie (COOKIE) Price Tops $0.0889

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Cookie token can now be bought for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. Cookie has a market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $988,660.58 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cookie has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar.

Get Cookie alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cookie Profile

Cookie’s launch date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,635,648 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 58,670,461.85377403 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.08827731 USD and is down -6.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,027,232.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cookie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cookie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cookie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.