Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 3.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Corteva by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,457. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.99.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

