Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.94

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and traded as low as $25.72. Croda International shares last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 15,843 shares.

Croda International Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

