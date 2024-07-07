CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 621,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrossAmerica Partners were worth $14,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

CAPL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 22,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,751. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $748.81 million, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 701.44% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $941.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 344.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CrossAmerica Partners

About CrossAmerica Partners

(Free Report)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.