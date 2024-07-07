CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 0.5% Higher

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $391.47 and last traded at $389.07. 514,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,125,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $387.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 735.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $144,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.8% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

