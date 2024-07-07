CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 416,619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 1,039,334 shares.The stock last traded at $3.28 and had previously closed at $3.12.

Get CureVac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of CureVac in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CureVac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CureVac

CureVac Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $736.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). CureVac had a negative net margin of 463.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that CureVac will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CureVac

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CureVac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.