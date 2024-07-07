Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 21,074 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $19,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 28.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 41,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.50.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CW opened at $271.24 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $286.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.25.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.