Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $18,742,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,678,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,925,000 after buying an additional 1,098,245 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,473,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,073,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,400,000 after buying an additional 825,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $8,742,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWK. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

CWK opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.25 and a beta of 1.33.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.