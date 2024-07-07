Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $18,742,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,678,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,925,000 after buying an additional 1,098,245 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,473,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,073,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,400,000 after buying an additional 825,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $8,742,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CWK opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.25 and a beta of 1.33.
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
