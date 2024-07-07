Dan Wright Acquires 613,000 Shares of Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) Stock

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) insider Dan Wright purchased 613,000 shares of Science in Sport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,750 ($22.14) per share, with a total value of £10,727,500 ($13,568,808.50).

Science in Sport Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of LON:SIS opened at GBX 18.75 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £33.79 million, a PE ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 0.49. Science in Sport plc has a 52 week low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 19.90 ($0.25). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.14.

Science in Sport Company Profile

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

