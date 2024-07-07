Dan Wright Acquires 613,000 Shares of Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) Stock

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) insider Dan Wright purchased 613,000 shares of Science in Sport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,750 ($22.14) per share, with a total value of £10,727,500 ($13,568,808.50).
Science in Sport Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of LON:SIS opened at GBX 18.75 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £33.79 million, a PE ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 0.49. Science in Sport plc has a 52 week low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 19.90 ($0.25). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.14.
