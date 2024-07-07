Darelle Online Solutions (CVE:DAR) Trading Up 50%

Darelle Online Solutions Inc. (CVE:DAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 50% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 679,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 553% from the average daily volume of 103,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Darelle Online Solutions Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$737,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.56.

About Darelle Online Solutions

Darelle Online Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online raffle lottery system to charities in British Columbia. Its online raffle program enables charitable and nonprofit organizations to create, sell, deliver, and manage their raffle tickets and 50/50 draws through online. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

