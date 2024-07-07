DataHighway (DHX) Price Hits $0.0316 on Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 42.4% higher against the US dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $21,353.17 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.03239272 USD and is down -16.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $15,275.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

