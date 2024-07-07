Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Definitive Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,595,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,157,000 after purchasing an additional 74,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after buying an additional 67,068 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,466,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,652 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 41.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 248,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 9.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 436,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 37,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

DH opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $63.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

