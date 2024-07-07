Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.94.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Definitive Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare
Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %
DH opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $12.45.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $63.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Definitive Healthcare
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
