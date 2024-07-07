Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 2.6%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $138.63 and last traded at $138.93. Approximately 2,793,357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 10,009,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.67.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

The firm has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.52 and its 200 day moving average is $112.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,097,700 shares of company stock worth $823,448,406. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142,337 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 272,144 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

