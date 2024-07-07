DeXe Self Reported Market Cap Hits $332.44 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One DeXe token can now be bought for $9.12 or 0.00015946 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeXe has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $332.44 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 57,103,225.34061239 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 9.13865542 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $2,157,812.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

