Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25). Approximately 308,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 526% from the average daily volume of 49,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.23).

Directa Plus Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £13.87 million, a P/E ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Directa Plus Company Profile

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, textile, composites, elastomers, battery, paints, and tires applications.

