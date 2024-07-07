Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) were up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.78 and last traded at $42.71. Approximately 341,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,482,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.47.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $626.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,410,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $856,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.