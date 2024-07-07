Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sets New 1-Year High at $152.29

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $152.29 and last traded at $151.96, with a volume of 450443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

