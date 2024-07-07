Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,675 Shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Enviri were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,968,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVRI opened at $8.54 on Friday. Enviri Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42.

Insider Transactions at Enviri

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.77 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,668.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Company Profile

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

