Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Teekay were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at $3,673,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teekay by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after buying an additional 449,307 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at $1,439,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE TK opened at $8.53 on Friday. Teekay Co. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13.

Teekay Increases Dividend

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $365.05 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 105.51%. This is a positive change from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

