Diversified Trust Co Invests $143,000 in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 4,393.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 922.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of CFFN opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $714.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CFFN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

