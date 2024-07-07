Diversified Trust Co Invests $66,000 in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,798,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 1,209,500 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,226,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,529,567 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 514,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 171,250 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 100,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.
Heron Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $432.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.80. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.93.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
