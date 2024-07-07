Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Replimune Group by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Replimune Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $245,394.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,487,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623,154.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $245,394.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,487,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623,154.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $119,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,598 shares of company stock valued at $712,516. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REPL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Replimune Group stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

