Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,202 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE T opened at $18.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.32.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

