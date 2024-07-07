Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Insulet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Insulet by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Insulet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $196.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.68 and its 200-day moving average is $186.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.16. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $293.64.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.18.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

