Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth $435,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 423,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 44,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.80. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.