Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Get Gartner alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gartner by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,193,000 after purchasing an additional 95,040 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,826,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,555,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,420,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,353,000 after acquiring an additional 52,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,344,000 after acquiring an additional 143,556 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $452.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $486.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $438.99 and its 200 day moving average is $451.98.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total value of $4,392,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total value of $4,392,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.