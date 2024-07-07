Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $65.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $66.46.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

