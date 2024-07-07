Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,886 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 26.0% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 30.6% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 5.8% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 58,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 7,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $70.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.95. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $70.15. The firm has a market cap of $563.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.47.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

